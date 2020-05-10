Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $190.00 at Nomura

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Nomura from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JMP Securities downgraded Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.59.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $7.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.01. 1,084,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,604. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $289.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $1,079,688.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $2,527,256.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,459.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,070 shares of company stock worth $13,717,479 in the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

