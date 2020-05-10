Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82,014 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Nomura Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.56. 7,892,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,400,483. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

