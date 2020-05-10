Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after buying an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,026,003,000 after buying an additional 508,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,455,000 after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,159,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.28 on Friday, hitting $275.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,806. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

