Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 760,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,581 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $21,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $181,690,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 118.7% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,411,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 53,080,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,517,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

