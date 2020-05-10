Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Medtronic by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $293,137,000 after purchasing an additional 383,843 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,999,000 after purchasing an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,266,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average is $106.53. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.