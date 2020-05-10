Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.82.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW traded up $4.06 on Friday, hitting $161.01. 825,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,932. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

