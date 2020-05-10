Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.49 Million Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 140,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 40,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $138.51. 1,132,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,331. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

