Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.90 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $13,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,128. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAX. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.