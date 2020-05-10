Arizona State Retirement System Has $15.10 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $4,066,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Intuit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.67.

Shares of INTU traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,756. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.46. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

