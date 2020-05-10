Arizona State Retirement System Has $21.66 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

Amgen stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,040. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.03. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.