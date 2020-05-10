Arizona State Retirement System Has $28.45 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 392,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,584,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,317,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

