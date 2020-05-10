Arizona State Retirement System Has $34.93 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 312,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,209,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,475. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

