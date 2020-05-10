Arizona State Retirement System Has $37.66 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $37,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $75,002,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,907,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,889,552. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

