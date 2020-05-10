Arizona State Retirement System Has $42.43 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $42,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4,333.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.44. 3,179,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.72 and its 200 day moving average is $286.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $12,644,046.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,139,743 shares in the company, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.90.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

