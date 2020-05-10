Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Accenture by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in Accenture by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

ACN traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.56. 1,778,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,299. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

