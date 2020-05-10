Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Anthem were worth $14,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens cut their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.85.

ANTM traded up $8.60 on Friday, reaching $274.33. The company had a trading volume of 968,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,133. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.27 and a 200-day moving average of $274.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Anthem’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

