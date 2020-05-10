Arizona State Retirement System Sells 10,752 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,752 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Ameren worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 29,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Ameren by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 379,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 187,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 21,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 4.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 33,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. TheStreet cut shares of Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.01. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

