Arizona State Retirement System Sells 11,791 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,791 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.96. 20,187,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,580,089. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

