Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,401 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 348,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 30,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 132,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. BidaskClub cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $555,135. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,444,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,347,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.