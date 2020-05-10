Arizona State Retirement System Sells 34,093 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,093 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,900,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,941,942. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.40. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

