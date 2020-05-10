Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,262 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.44. 22,689,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,380,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.01. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.