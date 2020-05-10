Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,405 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $20,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $72.00. 5,557,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,334,597. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.56.
In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
