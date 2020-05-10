Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,842 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $224,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.49. 10,554,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,443,542. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $204,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,255 shares of company stock worth $6,346,655 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

