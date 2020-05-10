Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Avalara updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Avalara stock traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,588. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.31. Avalara has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $103.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avalara from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.03.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $1,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $321,040.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 62,931 shares of company stock worth $4,933,643. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.