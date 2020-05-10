B. Riley Trims Verso (NYSE:VRS) Target Price to $22.00

Verso (NYSE:VRS) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Verso’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. BWS Financial reduced their price target on Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of VRS traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,506. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.99. Verso has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.24 million. Verso had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 3.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verso will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Verso by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,121,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,251,000 after purchasing an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verso by 20.0% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 793,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 132,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verso in the first quarter worth $7,084,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 92,143 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

