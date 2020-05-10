BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in BCE by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in BCE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in BCE by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $40.77. 874,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,992. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5883 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. BCE’s payout ratio is 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

