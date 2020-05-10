BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.32. 686,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,453. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53.

BRBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

