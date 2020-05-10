Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $10.40 on Friday, hitting $83.62. 2,484,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,544. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $97.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40.

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

