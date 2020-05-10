Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $10.40 on Friday, hitting $83.62. 2,484,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,544. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $97.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40.

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit