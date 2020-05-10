BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.64). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.41. 429,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,754. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

