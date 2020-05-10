BitcoinZ 24-Hour Volume Reaches $21,516.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and Graviex. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $476,069.29 and $21,516.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00465474 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00101346 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00061124 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,931,247,719 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

