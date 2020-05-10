Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) Shares Acquired by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) by 734.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,580 shares during the quarter. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst accounts for about 3.9% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 55,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst stock remained flat at $$13.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 24,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

About Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

