Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $60.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 21.41%.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. 534,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $356.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCEI. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Earnings History for Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit