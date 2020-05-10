Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $60.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 21.41%.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. 534,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $356.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCEI. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

