Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will report sales of $196.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.00 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $192.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $853.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $842.89 million to $869.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $829.18 million, with estimates ranging from $768.30 million to $924.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boot Barn.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $53.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $567.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. Boot Barn has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $48.11.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

