Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.02. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 112.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $10,113,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $671,833,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 526.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545,336 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,328,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,841.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,122,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,191,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,491,983. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

