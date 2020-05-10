Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006,014 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $93,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

NYSE BSX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,191,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,491,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,421.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.