Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 81,993 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 904.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,993 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 59,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis bought 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,305.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman purchased 6,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Insiders have purchased 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

