Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys 22,821 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 38.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. grace capital purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. 16,960,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,891,925. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.