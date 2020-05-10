Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,807 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 21,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.70. 894,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,856. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.