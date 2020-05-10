Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 124.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for 0.8% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,381,000 after purchasing an additional 97,791 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Amdocs by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,455,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,438,000 after buying an additional 132,607 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,733,000 after buying an additional 55,375 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,258,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,657,000 after acquiring an additional 478,331 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $63.33. 1,427,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

