Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $2.81 Million in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 39,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.1% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 67,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.5% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,266,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,922. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average of $106.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. DZ Bank upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

