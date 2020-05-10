Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Biogen makes up about 1.3% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,105. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. ValuEngine lowered Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $302.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

