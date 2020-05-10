Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,374,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,699. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

