Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 10,688 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,688 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Perrigo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.64. 492,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

