Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,764 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

ALXN traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,398. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.79.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

