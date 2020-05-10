Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 3,244 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,824,000 after purchasing an additional 298,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,292,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,625,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

NYSE:RS traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.87. The company had a trading volume of 456,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,932. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

