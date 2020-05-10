Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 433 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after buying an additional 64,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.85.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $8.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.33. The company had a trading volume of 968,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,133. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

