Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 9,312 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,008 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $740,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,105,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,933,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,946,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,817,016. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

