Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,221.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.08. 11,978,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,073,570. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.