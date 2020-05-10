Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,854 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.6% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.56. 7,892,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,400,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

