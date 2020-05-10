Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. BOX posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 590.16%. The business had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million.

Several brokerages have commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

In other news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 898.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. 2,864,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,256. BOX has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit