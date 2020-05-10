Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. BOX posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 590.16%. The business had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million.

Several brokerages have commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

In other news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 898.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. 2,864,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,256. BOX has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.